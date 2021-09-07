Search

07/09/2021

Limerick libraries initiative aims to foster a love of reading

Top local author Helena Close with her novel, The Gone Book | PICTURE: ADRIAN BUTLER

Nick Rabbitts

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK’s library service has announced a new county-wide initiative to celebrate books and reading.

The Limerick Reads initiative is designed to help people renew or foster a love of books and to promote some top local authors, including Helena Close and her title The Gone Book.

As well as this, staff are asking people to read Kevin Barry’s That Old Country Music and Judi Curtin’s story Lily Steps up.

Also on the reading list is Padraig Kenny’s Monsters of Rookhaven, Roisin Meaney’s The Restautant and Donal Ryan’s book, Strange Flowers.

The library want people to become ambassadors. In return, they will receive a special ambassador pack which includes a free copy of each of the six titles, plus a reading guide, bookmarks and stickers.

Visit your local library to do just this!

Alternatively, the books can be downloaded from the Borrowbox app, while copies can be loaned for free​ from each library.

If you are showing yourself enjoying the books, the libraries service are asking people to use the hashtag #LimerickReads – which can also be used to keep up to date with all the latest news about the project.

For more information, please telephone 061-557506, visit www.limerick.ie, or you can also email Limerickreads@limerick.ie

