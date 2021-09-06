Search

06/09/2021

Passenger numbers at Shannon 'up 130%' says minister

Minister of State makes visit to Shannon Airport

The chief executive of the Shannon Group Mary Considine with the Minister of State for Transport, Hildegarde Naughton at Shannon Airport today

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

PASSENGER numbers at Shannon Airport have risen 130% from the same week in 2020, the Minister of State for Transport has said.

Hildegarde Naughton visited the base this morning to see how the base is functioning since non-essential international was allowed to recommence back in July.

She met the chairman of its parent company Mary Considine.

The Galway TD said: During my visit today I saw first-hand strong evidence of recovery for our aviation sector, Shannon Airport and the region as a whole. Last week alone, passenger numbers were up by approximately 130% on the same period on 2020 and the airport has seen an 84% rise since the lifting of restrictions. While these are encouraging numbers, I am aware that this is only the beginning of recovery for aviation. Government is committed to ensuring that Shannon Airport, and the Shannon region, continue to be supported in the weeks and months ahead. We will continue to work closely together so as to ensure Shannon’s deserved position on the international map for visitors. Shannon Airport is doing what it does best – safely serving the needs of the mid-west region and our national and international travellers."

During her visit Minister Naughton was also given a tour of the new hold baggage screening facilities in the airport, which the exchequer provided some €6m in funding to ensure its completion.

She also visited the US Customs and Border Protection operation in the airport which was the first preclearance facility for scheduled transatlantic traffic in Europe.

Ms Considine said: "It was great to welcome Minister Naughton to Shannon Airport to see the progress we have made on upgrading our core infrastructure including our new Hold Baggage Screening facility which will be completed shortly. We have used the downtime during the Pandemic to progress these essential works which would not have been possible without Government support. We also welcomed the opportunity to update the Minister on some of the exciting developments taking place on the airport campus including our ongoing work with Future Mobility Campus Ireland to develop a test-bed for driverless cars and future plans to establish Ireland’s first passenger and cargo vertiport."

