Emergency services respond to collision in Limerick village

EMERGENCY services have attended a collision on the main street of a County Limerick village this Friday afternoon.
One man was conveyed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment following the incident which occurred near the post office on Church Street in Doon.
The single-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 12.15pm.
Two units of Cappamore Fire Service attended the scene and were on site for over an hour.
Traffic was diverted for a short time following the collision and the road has since reopened.
