Famous Limerick nightspot gets parklet - entry won't cost a fiver!

Work continues outside Costello's this Wednesday
A LIMERICK city nightspot with cult status is preparing to reopen under a different guise.
The sticky carpet in Costello's Tavern is set to be replaced by decking in a parklet. Work commenced on Tuesday and continues this Wednesday.
Costello's has been a massive loss to Limerick's nightlife since Covid hit. No beer pong, no dancing around to The Smiths and, of course, no smiling Flan Costello accepting scrunched up fivers at the door.
It is not known when Costello's will reopen but if Flan wanted to charge €5 to get into the parklet people would happily pay it.
Hopefully, it is a taste of things to come when people can climb the stairs and emerge into practical darkness and the sound of Nirvana or Roxy Music.
Only then will the pandemic be well and truly over!
