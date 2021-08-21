Working together but rivals forever - retailer has allegiances to Limerick and Cork!

CO-OP Superstores will be torn in their allegiances for this year’s All-Ireland hurling final clash between Cork and Limerick, with staff and stores located in both counties.

The retail division of Dairygold Co-Op is a long-standing supporter of Munster hurling as the title sponsors of the Munster Senior Hurling League in January, in addition to the Cork County Hurling Championships.

With roots deeply embedded in communities all over Munster across their 26 retail stores, the group say their support of Munster hurling “provides an opportunity to give something back to a sport that staff, customers and shareholders are intricately involved in.”

Head of retail at Dairygold, John O’Carroll said staff and customers are “very excited” about Sunday’s final, describing it as “an enthralling and competitive era for hurling in Munster”.

“Everyone at Co-Op Superstores is really looking forward to the All-Ireland final. It’s brilliant to see an all-Munster final this year and there’s a great atmosphere in our stores in the build up to it, as well as a bit of friendly rivalry if they bump into each other. Of course, outside of the weather, the word on everyone’s lips in our stores is the scramble for match tickets,” said Mr O’Carroll.

Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe said a cautious but expectant atmosphere prevails amongst the GAA fraternity in both counties.

“Limerick now in a third All-Ireland final in four years – a tremendous achievement and an experienced side while Cork on the other hand are an emerging youthful team with an abundance of skill and pace. Both sets of supporters have confidence in their respective teams and are currently coy on exhibiting bragging rights,” said Mr Woulfe.