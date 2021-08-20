Border areas bring out the best in sporting rivalries - Limerick GAA boss

RIVALRY probably doesn’t come more cutting-edge or acute than this.

Limerick’s GAA County Board chairman, John Cregan has the green and white of Limerick running through his veins and is keenly looking forward to another success for his home county this Sunday.

But in his everyday life, he is surrounded by Cork supporters: his wife Patsy is from the Rebel County and for many years, John has lived just across the Limerick border in Rowels, Meelin.

“It is really hotting up now,” John says of the Limerick Cork rivalry. But he is thoroughly enjoying the banter and badinage with his neighbours while maintaining a diplomatic neutrality when it comes to Patsy’s choice of jersey.

“She is a Cork woman,” he says simply.

Border areas, he maintains, bring out their own special rivalries. In East Limerick, it is Tipperary. In the city, it is Clare. But in the towns and villages that are strung along the southern border, it is Cork.

“I have been living on the Limerick-Cork border for more years than I care to remember. We have had some great banter, always some great sport,” he says. “I was at the wrong end of the bragging rights for many years and there is a bit of satisfaction when we get the opportunity to turn the tables.”

“It is fantastic to be back there,” John says of Limerick’s All-Ireland appearance on Sunday. “We are after having three years now of great teams in Limerick hurling, something we hadn’t been used to.”

“2018 was fantastic. We were starved of success and it was an amazing occasion for everyone. The impact of putting the Liam MacCarthy into somebody’s hands! So many people had smiles on their face. Last year, 2020, it was wonderful to win a second time but what put a damper on it was the fans couldn’t be there when Limerick started to rise to the top again. You couldn’t have a home coming. You couldn’t call to the clubs with the cup.”

The plan to stage a celebration in February and March also fell by the wayside as the second wave of Covid took hold. With ticket numbers restricted, John is only all too aware that a great many people will be left out on Sunday and the occasion will again be different.

“Covid is still very much in place,” he points out. “It is a worry for all of us but it is an additional worry for a hurling squad or football squad as we have seen in Tyrone”

Keeping everybody safe and well has been a very big priority and he is glad to be able to say that “things are good in the camp”.

“For many years we were going into games as outsiders. In recent times, we are going into games as very short favourites. Then you have to learn how to carry that label of favourites into a game.

“There is very good belief in the squad. They believe in their capabilities. They have a fantastic belief in their management team. They are young men still. They have enjoyed a remarkable amount of success but they have learnt how to deal with that.”

But he adds, they all have lives outside of hurling too and some of them have had to live through personal losses..

“We are very very proud of the way they have carried themselves.”

For himself, John feels privileged to have shared the last three years with them as county chairman.

“My arrival as chairman happened to coincide with the beginning of an absolutely remarkable period in Limerick hurling. I remember thinking, will I ever be in Croke Park when Limerick wins?”

But he was doubly lucky, not only seeing Limerick win twice but also being part of the team, being in the dressing room.

“They are amazing privileges to get the opportunity to have in life.”

As for Sunday? He has huge respect for Cork, and their long, winning tradition.

“We will have to be at our very very best to meet them head on and have something to spare at the end,” he says.