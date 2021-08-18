Four motorists hospitalised after collision with cow on Limerick outskirts

The scene of the collision on the N18
FOUR motorists were taken to hospital late on Tuesday evening after the vehicles they were travelling in hit a cow in the outskirts of Limerick city.
A garda spokesperson confirmed officers attended a road traffic incident on the N18, Cratole, shortly after 11pm last night. Appliances from Limerick and Shannon Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance personnel also attended the scene.
A garda spokesperson said: "Two cars are understood to have collided with a cow. Two males in their 40s and two females, one in their 40s and the other in their 30s, were taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for their injuries.
"The animal died at the scene from its injuries and was removed from the area by animal collection services."
