18/08/2021

Search our Archive

Four motorists hospitalised after collision with cow on Limerick outskirts

Four motorists hospitalised after collision with cow on Limerick outskirts

The scene of the collision on the N18

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

FOUR motorists were taken to hospital late on Tuesday evening after the vehicles they were travelling in hit a cow in the outskirts of Limerick city.

A garda spokesperson confirmed officers attended a road traffic incident on the N18, Cratole, shortly after 11pm last night. Appliances from Limerick and Shannon Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance personnel also attended the scene.

A garda spokesperson said: "Two cars are understood to have collided with a cow. Two males in their 40s and two females, one in their 40s and the other in their 30s, were taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for their injuries.

"The animal died at the scene from its injuries and was removed from the area by animal collection services."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media