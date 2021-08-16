Disappointment over lack of action following wall collapse at Limerick graveyard

A FIVE year plan is needed to stop historic cemeteries falling to wrack and ruin despite the best efforts of volunteers, believes Cllr Mike Donegan.

He has highlighted issues at Templemary and the old cemetery in Bruree and Athenasey cemetery in Knocklong but knows there are many others in a similar situation.

Cllr Donegan discussed the dangerous wall in Templemary cemetery, Bruree, part of which collapsed last year, at the July meeting of Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District.

“I raised this with the council last year and as the photo shows they did place a safety barrier around the wall.

“However, nothing has been done since. I visited the cemetery last month and I am very disappointed that nothing has been done since,” said Cllr Donegan.

He said it is “very disrespectful” just to leave the barrier over a person’s grave and is very upsetting for the person’s family.

“I did receive a number of calls from concerned families that have loved ones buried there over the last year.

“There was a funeral there last month and a number of people commented on the condition of the wall in Templemary.

“We all like to go see our loved ones graves and the last thing we want to do see is that safety rail across a grave,” said Cllr Donegan.

He called for the wall to be conserved before it tumbles down, damages headstones and causes more undue upset to the families concerned.

“It is expensive to put right but at least we have to put a plan together and cost it to try and get funding somewhere. It is the same in the old cemetery in Bruree with trees falling and old walls falling down.

“There are a lot of historic cemeteries in County Limerick. We need to be respectful of those that are buried there,” said Cllr Donegan, who praised cemeteries associations and local volunteers, who do great work with limited resources and funding in tending to the graveyards.

The situation is better in Athenasey cemetery in Knocklong as the Kilmallock-based councillor has received confirmation from the council on works.

Phase 1 commenced last year with an arborist report on the condition of the existing trees within the graveyard and works required to make them safe. Tree surgery will commence in October after bird nesting season ends.

The reconstruction of walls will then commence in October / November time with the support of Ballyhoura Development.

Cllr Donegan would like this replicated across the county starting with a report on the condition of historic cemeteries and costings of the work that needs to be done.