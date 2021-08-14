New cafe at old brewery hopes to serve up change for Limerick town

ONE of Kilmallock's most iconic buildings is set for a new lease of life.

For the first time in its 150-year history, the former Murphy's Brewery in the town is in local hands.

Developer Andrew Finn has exciting plans to revamp the landmark premises and turn it into a work-hub, in what is a recognition of where Irish society is in 2021.

Built before 1871, the old brewery has been out of use since 2005 when Cahill's Hardware vacated.

It was William Henry O'Sullivan who opened the building as a mineral water manufacturer, and wholesaler of teas, wines and spirits.

He was a former member of the British parliament, representing the south Limerick community in Westminster.

The Irish Home Rule League politician was held in high esteem in the area, said Andrew.

“He donated limestone to the church and is buried in the church grounds. It's in an area usually reserved for the clergy,” the developer explained.

Later on, in 1907, it was transferred to the Cork stout firm Murphy's.

Andrew is planning to re-open half of the building in the next week as a coffee shop, something that has been in place since before the lockdown.

But next up is the mammoth task of refurbishing the other half of the building.

He said: “It's a lot of refurbishment work in getting back to its original state. There's a bit of roofing work needed. I've been working at it for the last two months and I'm trying to push for it to open over the Christmas period.”

“It's a most iconic building. It's been run down and left idle since 2005, so it's time to bring it back into use,” he added.

Andrew feels with more people working remotely from their jobs in the city centre, this new hub might provide a boost to the community, with people preferring to work in a convivial atmosphere rather than home alone.

He also believes it will afford an economic spin off to Kilmallock.

“It may generate further business in the town. People working from home might visit their local shop, they might have a party in the bar. My idea is it might revitalise the town and have a knock-on effect for other shops in the area,” Andrew explained.

And who knows? The next big high-tech idea might be born at the former brewery, with Andrew promising to afford space for a start-up business.

As for the cafe, Andrew has decided not to re-open just yet, instead deciding to afford himself and his two staff an extra couple of weeks off work.

But he's looking forward to firing up the coffee machine again.

“The main thing I'm looking forward to is seeing people back in enjoying themselves. We would have the new courthouse here, so when a case is on, we'd have solicitors come in and chat to clients and so on.

“It'll just be great to see people back around the town again,” he added.