Limerick Chamber challenges Cork businesses to a ‘flag-off’

LIMERICK Chamber has thrown down the gauntlet to Cork Chamber and challenged their respective business communities to out-do each other flying county colours ahead of the All-Ireland final.

Limerick Chamber CEO Dee Ryan said, "Let’s beat Cork on and off the pitch!"

"I’m calling on all members, across the county, to go green at home and at work and let’s show Cork who the All-Ireland Champion Supporters are!" said Ms Ryan.

For the ‘flag-off’, Limerick Chamber is calling on everyone to show their support for the Limerick team by proudly flying flags and lighting their workplaces in green to help boost the atmosphere ahead of the final.

"Excitement and banter for the match is building and in a bit of back and forth with the Cork Chamber CEO Conor Healy I threw down the challenge that our Limerick business community could out-do the Cork businesses in terms of showing support for our teams.

"So I’m putting the call out to our businesses – if you have a flag-pole, or any sort of lights we need them to be green!" said Ms Ryan.

The Limerick hurlers with their hard work, drive and dedication to skills development are an immense source of pride, said the Chamber CEO.

"In many ways they are a sporting mirror of the talent and drive we see in our Limerick business community. Let’s do them proud in this friendly ‘flag-off’. Luimneach Abú!" said Ms Ryan.

In preparation for match-day, Limerick City and County Council has placed hundreds of flags and several kilometres of green and white bunting across the county, as well as flags on Limerick city bridges and other key locations in the city and in county towns and villages.

Calling on businesses to also be dressed in green, Ms Ryan said: "Join the challenge by posting your pics online in the build up this week to the match using #LimerickvCork and tagging @LimerickChamber and @CorkChamber."