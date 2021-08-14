14/08/2021

Council bids to buy land for new Limerick roads

Nick Rabbitts

nick@limerickleader.ie

COUNCIL has announced its intention to acquire land which will enable it to construct two local roads in the Mungret area.

The local authority is using powers to compulsorily purchase the land west and south of the existing R510 and R859 regional roads in the area.

The acquisition of land will pave the way for the construction of approximately 1,610 of new roadway.

This will provide a link-up to the major new public/private housing development planned for the Mungret community and delivered by Limerick Twenty Thirty.

It’s envisioned there will be two roads – one road measuring 1,210 metres long, the other around 400 metres.

A new junction would then link these two roads.

According to documents prepared by council, the road would be 26.9 metres wide, consisting of a 6.5 metre wide carriageway, plus a 2.5m car parking facility either side. Cycle paths will be provided.

The council says it will write to individual landowners with information on what it wants to compulsorily buy.

Full details of the proposals are available to view the council’s offices at Merchant’s Quay and Dooradoyle during office hours, and around the clock on the internet at mypoint.limerick.ie

Any objections to the purchase of land can be made until Monday, September 27.

