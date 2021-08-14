14/08/2021

All set for charity fast and sleep-out in Limerick village

Aine Phelan, Mike O'Donoghue, Aine Looby, Mary Murray, Irish Cancer Society, Tara Campbell, Ellie Phelan, Sarah Dillon, Maurice Barrett, Saoirse Corbett | PICTURE: Mike O'Riordan

Donal O'Regan

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

NOT only will there be 24 hour charity sleep-out, fast and a 12k walk in Pallsgreen this weekend there is also the auction of a very unique item - an All-Ireland 2020 programme signed by the Limerick players.

Programmes themselves are rare, not to mind signed by the champions. Click here for more information and to bid.

Organised by Mike O'Riordan, the charity event takes place from 5pm this Saturday on the church grounds in Nicker.

The participants include Mike, Saoirse Corbett, Tara Campbell,  Aine Looby, Sarah Dillon, Maurice Barrett, Ellie Phelan and her younger sister - 16-year-old Sarah.

Like so many sadly, Ellie and Sarah's lives have been touched by cancer.

“My nana and grandad died of cancer. My mam was pregnant with me when my grandad died. I wanted to do this for them and for all the people who have been through the same experience as my mom and family. I've seen my sister and all the hard work she does and I wanted to do that too,” said Ellie, at a socially distanced official launch in Pallasgreen.

She could be wrapped up in her warm bed tonight but instead is looking forward to sleeping outside. Hopefully it won’t lash rain like last year.

“It’s great to be part of it because it will support the work that the Irish Cancer Society do. What they do is incredible and it's so badly needed as well. I'm glad to help out in any way that I can,” said Sarah.

All are welcome to drop in and drop some money into a bucket.

Every cent raised from the event will go to the Irish Cancer Society.

