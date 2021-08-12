Limerick-based garda hangs up his hat after 35 years on the force

ONE of the longest serving officers in the Limerick division has hung up his garda hat for the last time.

Bruff Superintendent John Ryan announced that Garda Pat McEnery was retiring after 35 years at the Cappamore-Kilmallock Joint Police Sub-Committee meeting.

“He has worked in the Kilmallock and Bruree areas for the last 28 years. Pat carried out his duties in an exemplary manner. He knew everybody in the community. If I needed to find out something I would pick up the phone and ask Pat McEnery.

“He was a traditional garda in that he was very involved in the community. He is a huge loss to the garda district and will be sorely missed,” said Supt Ryan.

His sentiments were echoed by the seven councillors. Cllr Mike Donegan said he knew Mr McEnery for a long number of years.

“He is very well respected - a great community man. He did a lot of work with residents’ groups and always put his shoulder to the wheel,” said Cllr Donegan. Cllr Ger Mitchell said Mr McEnery was “always approachable and friendly and gave wonderful years service”.

While Mr McEnery has served in the Bruff district for the last 28 years he was already an experienced garda when he arrived in South Limerick.

The Scartaglin, County Kerry native was stationed in Cabra, Dublin, for seven years. In 1993, he was transferred to Kilmallock and after 14 years he moved down the road to Bruree where he was the only garda for many years.

When contacted by the Limerick Leader, Mr McEnery said when he finished school in the early 80s he was faced with the choice of emigrating to England or unemployment.

“My mother, God rest her, persuaded me to put my name down to join the guards. On April 2, 1986, my father dropped me to Rathmore train station and so began my life in An Garda Siochana,” said Mr McEnery, who has great memories of his time in the capital.

But he made his home back in Munster with wife Kathleen and their three boys.

“In the years spent in Kilmallock / Bruree and the surrounding areas I must say I have met and dealt with the finest of people and organisations. There was and still is great work being done in every parish by people who take pride in their locality and continued success to all,” said McEnery, who has a strong bond with Limerick as both his late parents came from Abbeyfeale.

Therefore, he has a close interest in Limerick hurling but being a Kerry native, Gaelic Football is his main sport.

He says he has made “lifelong friends here and I am extremely grateful for the support I received from the local community”.

“Over the years I attended many difficult incidents and I was grateful for the tremendous help and assistance of all agencies, especially the professionalism Kilmallock Fire Brigade,” said Mr McEnery.

He said it was a “pleasure” to work with "tremendous gardai and civilian staff”.

“I am now joining a gallant band of retired members. I would like to wish the current members of An Garda Siochana and the civilian staff, every success for the future.

“I would like to thank my wife Kathleen and our three sons for their support and patience during this time. My final message in these continuing strange times to everyone is stay safe,” said Mr McEnery.