11/08/2021

Jysk issues update on new Limerick opening

Jysk issues update on new Limerick opening

Roni Tuominen, country manager for Jysk UK and Ireland

DANISH home retail brand Jysk has confirmed it will open its second store in Limerick in November.

As revealed by the Limerick Leader earlier this year, the firm sought – and later secured – planning permission earlier this year at the Ennis Road retail park for a store to go alongside its existing one at the Dublin Road.

In a national announcement, Jysk today stated it will open five more outlets across the country in a move which will create up to 90 new jobs. When Jysk opened its first store in Limerick at the Dublin Road, 25 positions were created.

As well as in Limerick, new stores will open at Ashbourne in August, Carlow in September, Tralee and Cork in October, and Dundalk in November.

Jysk opened its first store in Ireland in 2019 and currently employs 150 people across its nine stores here.

The company had planned to open 15 stores in Ireland in the first two years. However, the pandemic hampered those plans.

"We are back on track and look forward to opening six stores by the end of 2021 to bring our total in Ireland to 15," said Roni Tuominen, country manager for Jysk UK and Ireland.

"We have ambitious plans for Jysk in Ireland in the coming years," he added.

Jysk said the six store openings in Ireland are one part of an overall ambition to keep expanding and opening new stores across the world. Currently the company has 3,000 stores worldwide.

Within the next year, Jysk said it plans to open 200 new stores across Europe.

By the end of 2024, the company said it will have invested several €100 million on its European stores.

