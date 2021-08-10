Planners give green light for revamp of Limerick service station

LIMERICK City and County Council has given the go-ahead to the redevelopment of a petrol station on the southside of the city.

H2 Top Oil sought permission to redevelop its existing filling station at the Roxboro Road, opposite the garda station.

The project will see the demolition of the existing forecourt building and storage shed.

In its place will be a new replacement petrol filling station measuring 254 square metres. It will include a shop and delicatessen, staff facilities and storage facilities.

Also proposed is some tactile paving where the public footpath meets the road outside the station.

There was one objector, who lives in a neighbouring house. They expressed concerns at the relocation of the compactor facilities to only metres from their boundary wall.

However, H2 Top Oil agreed to relocate this upon a further information request from council.

Council planners gave the project the go-ahead subject to 23 conditions, including the payment from H2 Top Oil of €25,620 to council for public infrastructure works.

Also, the local authority has stipulated that an off-licence cannot operate from the station, with only items related to the motor trade, plus convenience food items allowed on top of petrol.