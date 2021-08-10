10/08/2021

Search our Archive

Planners give green light for revamp of Limerick service station

Planners give green light for revamp of Limerick service station

The service station at Roxboro Road is to undergo a revamp

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council has given the go-ahead to the redevelopment of a petrol station on the southside of the city.

H2 Top Oil sought permission to redevelop its existing filling station at the Roxboro Road, opposite the garda station.

The project will see the demolition of the existing forecourt building and storage shed.

In its place will be a new replacement petrol filling station measuring 254 square metres. It will include a shop and delicatessen, staff facilities and storage facilities.

Also proposed is some tactile paving where the public footpath meets the road outside the station.

There was one objector, who lives in a neighbouring house. They expressed concerns at the relocation of the compactor facilities to only metres from their boundary wall.

However, H2 Top Oil agreed to relocate this upon a further information request from council.

Council planners gave the project the go-ahead subject to 23 conditions, including the payment from H2 Top Oil of €25,620 to council for public infrastructure works.

Also, the local authority has stipulated that an off-licence cannot operate from the station, with only items related to the motor trade, plus convenience food items allowed on top of petrol.

WATCH: Countdown begins to Limerick Women's Mini Marathon as Cook Medical extends sponsorship

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media