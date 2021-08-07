07/08/2021

Limerick gardai issue warning over rise in pickpocketing incidents

Gardai say men should not keep their wallets in their back pockets

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are advising members of the public to protect their valuables and personal belongings due to an increase in pickpocketing incidents. 

Divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch says people should be extra vigilant when out and about - particularly if in a busy or crowded area.

“The Covid regulations encourage us to stay a good distance apart so at least be very suspicious if somebody passes too close to you,” she said.

“The advice is for women to have a zip fastening on their handbags or to wear a cross body bag. Men, keep your phone and wallet in your front pockets, it is so easy for an experienced thief to lift your property from your back pocket,” she added.

Gardai are investigating several pickpocketing incidents in Limerick in recent weeks. 

