Woman accused of stealing wallet from tourist in Limerick city centre

The suspect was arrested shortly after the incident
A WOMAN has been charged in connection with an incident in Limerick city centre during which a wallet was stolen from a tourist.
According to the gardai, the incident happened in recent days near Colbert Station at Parnell Street.
"A female was begging in the area and she approached the tourist. When he opened his wallet to give her change she
grabbed his cash and ran off," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leeth.
This victim was able to identify a female suspect who was still in the area when gardai arrived. She was arrested and charged and is now before the courts.
"Never engage with somebody who is begging, do not make eye contact and walk on swiftly. If you do want to donate some money, donate it to a registered charity," advised Sgt Leetch.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.