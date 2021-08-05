05/08/2021

Search our Archive

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Woman accused of stealing wallet from tourist in Limerick city centre

Van broken into at Lidl car park in Maynooth

The suspect was arrested shortly after the incident

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A WOMAN has been charged in connection with an incident in Limerick city centre during which a wallet was stolen from a tourist.

According to the gardai, the incident happened in recent days near Colbert Station at Parnell Street.

"A female was begging in the area and she approached the tourist. When he opened his wallet to give her change she
grabbed his cash and ran off," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leeth.

This victim was able to identify a female suspect who was still in the area when gardai arrived. She was arrested and charged and is now before the courts.

"Never engage with somebody who is begging, do not make eye contact and walk on swiftly. If you do want to donate some money, donate it to a registered charity," advised Sgt Leetch.

Witnesses sought following weekend assault in Limerick

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group