Mystery couple thank photographer for making 'great memories'

Newly-weds have made contact with photographer Kevin Hennessy
THE newly-weds who were photographed by chance at the Cliffs of Moher by a professional have come forward.
Kevin Hennessy put out an appeal on Twitter to find the couple after he took their pictures on Saturday but they forgot to share contact details. His tweet went viral and it was spotted by bride Andela Rako.
As I was walking the Cliffs of Moher, I spotted some young newlyweds with a gang of their mates. I noticed they didn’t have a photographer with them so I asked would they like a few photos taken. What I did not ask, was for their contact details. Can anyone help me find them? pic.twitter.com/o24qEOhR9t— Kevin Hennessy (@khennessyphotos) August 3, 2021
Andela told Clare FM: "We are glad we found Kevin and he did the photos that he did. We have great memories now."
