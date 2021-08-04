Works to protect flood affected Clare homes commences

WHEN the Lower Shannon Basin floods badly one of the worst hit spots is Springfield, Clonlara.

Many homeowners are like prisoners as they are surrounded by water and thousands of sandbags to keep it out. It will be of immense relief to them to hear the long-awaited construction of Springfield Flood Relief Scheme has commenced

Minister Patrick O’Donovan made the announcement last week and visited the site to view the works and be briefed by the construction team. Clare County Council together with partners OPW and Byrne Looby and Partners have worked hard over the last number of years to bring the scheme to this stage.

Carmel Kirby, director of services, said the scheme will provide protection for 18 properties in the area.

"It involves the construction of a flood protection embankment, land raising, penstock / sluice, pump station and associated works at the townlands of Springfield, Cappavilla North, Cottage and Illaunyregan, Clonlara.

"A Natura Impact Statement together with plans and particulars relating to the application was submitted to An Bord Pleanala, with planning permission being granted in November 2020 under Part 10 of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001. The works will be carried out directly by the Office of Public Works staff and are expected to be substantially complete in 2022," said Ms Kirby.

Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr P J Ryan welcomed the announcement of funding for the scheme by the Minister and thanked the OPW for their "continued commitment to provision of flood relief schemes and coastal protection infrastructure in County Clare".

Chief Executive of Clare County Council, Pat Dowling said: "Clare County Council is delighted for the residents of Springfield who have suffered for so long from flooding to their homes and property and would like to thank them for their continued help and assistance throughout this process.”