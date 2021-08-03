Emergency services attend two car crash in Limerick

Photo of the scene on the Ballysimon flyover sent in by a Leader reader
EMERGENCY services rushed to a road traffic collision on the outskirts of the city this Tuesday evening.
The incident involving two cars occurred at the Ballysimon flyover on the N24 at around 5.30pm.
Gardai, Limerick Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance personnel all attended the scene. A section of road was closed for a period resulting in long tailbacks.
A number of people were taken to hospital, however, their injuries are understood not to be serious.
