Limerick teen had the recipe for successful bake sale for charities

A LIMERICK teenager used all the right ingredients - and especially kindness - to raise over €1,000 for two children's hospitals.

Frankie Franklin said her daughter Lauren, aged 14, spotted Donal Skehan supporting the Great Irish Bake for Temple Street and Crumlin Children's Hospital on social media. It struck a chord with the Dromkeen girl so the Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh pupil put her apron on.

With the help of mum and dad, Frankie and Peter, and younger brother Benjamin, who designed posters and flyers, Lauren held her own bake sale. Thanks to the permission of Furniture Man in Dromkeen she had the perfect location to sell her wares.

Lauren made an array of goodies - scones, cakes, cupcakes, cookies, apple tarts, brown bread, brownies. She was helped at the bake sale on Friday by first cousins Katie Mullaney, aged 14, from Mayo, and Gillian Greene, aged 15, from Roscommon.

They saw a brisk trade for the homemade goodies ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend. By 5pm there was barely a crumb left.

When all the money was counted up Lauren, Katie, and Gillian had made €1,096 which will go to help girls and boys their own age in hospital.