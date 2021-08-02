Search our Archive

02/08/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Limerick teen had the recipe for successful bake sale for charities

Limerick teen had the recipe for successful bake sale for charities

Great Irish Bake: Katie Mullaney, Lauren Franklin, Gillian Greene in Furniture Man, Dromkeen

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK teenager used all the right ingredients - and especially kindness - to raise over €1,000 for two children's hospitals.

Frankie Franklin said her daughter Lauren, aged 14, spotted Donal Skehan supporting the Great Irish Bake for Temple Street and Crumlin Children's Hospital on social media. It struck a chord with the Dromkeen girl so the Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh pupil put her apron on.

With the help of mum and dad, Frankie and Peter, and younger brother Benjamin, who designed posters and flyers, Lauren held her own bake sale. Thanks to the permission of Furniture Man in Dromkeen she had the perfect location to sell her wares.

Lauren made an array of goodies - scones, cakes, cupcakes, cookies, apple tarts, brown bread, brownies. She was helped at the bake sale on Friday by first cousins Katie Mullaney, aged 14, from Mayo, and Gillian Greene, aged 15, from Roscommon.

They saw a brisk trade for the homemade goodies ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend. By 5pm there was barely a crumb left.

When all the money was counted up Lauren, Katie, and Gillian had made €1,096 which will go to help girls and boys their own age in hospital.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie