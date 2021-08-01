Limerick emergency services attend two crashes within minutes of each other

A car went off the road at Killonan Cross, Ballysimon Road
LIMERICK emergency services had a busy start to the Bank Holiday weekend with two crashes within minutes of each other.
At around 6.30pm on Friday evening a single car went off the Road at Killonan Cross on the Ballysimon Road.
Gardai, Limerick Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance personnel all attended the scene. One person was taken to hospital. It is understood that their injuries are not serious in nature.
A short time later - at 7pm in Thomondgate - two vehicles were involved in a collision.
Two people were taken to hospital. Again it is understood their injuries were not serious.
