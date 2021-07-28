Good news for Limerick's remote workers as Engine Hub secures funding

Engine Hubs is one of 117 nationwide projects to be awarded funding as part of the national hubs network development plan – a key action of Our Rural Future, spearheaded by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

This funding will enable hubs to enhance and expand the remote working infrastructure available across Limerick city and county. Grants will also fund measures to assist hubs to deal with COVID related challenges.

“This funding will improve Limerick’s hybrid working facilities and that is good news for the growing number of remote workers living throughout the county.” admitted Mike Cantwell, CEO of Innovate Limerick

With an existing portfolio of five locations including LEDP Roxboro, Engine, The Yard Newcastle West, Croom Enterprise Centre and The Development Centre Kilfinane, each Engine Hub will benefit from a share of the €230,000 capital grant. The creation of the Engine Hubs network was prompted by the impact of COVID-19 and the demand for a more collaborative form of remote working. The emergence of hybrid work practices means people can now be truly agile and work remotely in towns, and in villages, as well as reducing the time we spend commuting.

Minister Humphries said ““The investment announced today [22 July 2021] will provide an increased number of families and individuals with the option to live and work in our rural communities. Remote working from hubs and BCPs benefitting from this funding will also support local economies and assist in reducing our carbon emissions.”

Engine Hubs official launch is scheduled for September 2021 and will coincide with the opening of their latest hub in Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick. Innovate Limerick plan to expand the network in the coming year with more locations throughout the county and the Midwest region. So, whether you are a business owner looking for bigger premises, a startup searching for your first office or a remote worker hankering to get out of the house, Engine Hubs will find you the right space that works for you.

For more information contact gill@enginehubs.ie