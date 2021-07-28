Search our Archive

28/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Good news for Limerick's remote workers as Engine Hub secures funding

Good news for Limerick's remote workers as Engine Hub secures funding

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Engine Hubs is one of 117 nationwide projects to be awarded funding as part of the national hubs network development plan – a key action of Our Rural Future, spearheaded by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

This funding will enable hubs to enhance and expand the remote working infrastructure available across Limerick city and county. Grants will also fund measures to assist hubs to deal with COVID related challenges. 

“This funding will improve Limerick’s hybrid working facilities and that is good news for the growing number of remote workers living throughout the county.” admitted Mike Cantwell, CEO of Innovate Limerick

With an existing portfolio of five locations including LEDP Roxboro, Engine, The Yard Newcastle West, Croom Enterprise Centre and The Development Centre Kilfinane, each Engine Hub will benefit from a share of the €230,000 capital grant. The creation of the Engine Hubs network was prompted by the impact of COVID-19 and the demand for a more collaborative form of remote working. The emergence of hybrid work practices means people can now be truly agile and work remotely in towns, and in villages, as well as reducing the time we spend commuting. 

Minister Humphries said ““The investment announced today [22 July 2021] will provide an increased number of families and individuals with the option to live and work in our rural communities. Remote working from hubs and BCPs benefitting from this funding will also support local economies and assist in reducing our carbon emissions.”

Engine Hubs official launch is scheduled for September 2021 and will coincide with the opening of their latest hub in Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick. Innovate Limerick plan to expand the network in the coming year with more locations throughout the county and the Midwest region. So, whether you are a business owner looking for bigger premises, a startup searching for your first office or a remote worker hankering to get out of the house, Engine Hubs will find you the right space that works for you.

For more information contact gill@enginehubs.ie 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie