Limerick 'Garden Hero' to feature on RTÉ show

LIMERICK'S Deborah Begley features in the second episode of Ireland's Garden Heroes airing this Thursday, July 29 on RTÉ One at 8.30pm.

This new series reveals the hard work and imagination people have put into their gardens across the island.

"We’ve sought out the best amateur gardeners to celebrate the joy of transforming your own space. Each week three contestants will open their gates to our experts. The experts will take the tour, examining every leaf and sniff every flower, to evaluate the gardens.

"How the garden is laid out, how the planting has been done, and what features have been added, are all investigated. But we also want to know what the garden means to the owner," said a spokesperson for the show.

Deborah, who lives in Dromin, is one of the green-fingered contestants on Thursday's show.

When Deborah and her husband moved to Limerick in 1991, she had no intention of gardening at all. She has since become a keen gardener and says she and her husband Martin "prefer to actively garden rather than sit in the space".

Their garden is near a fairy fort and so it has become a fairy garden and local attraction. The many different planted areas of the garden are dotted with fairies and pixies.

In each episode, the gardens will be split into different categories. The experts will assess the plants, the design, the functionality, and the feel of the garden before ultimately choosing a winner. Each episode will have an individual winner, and they will become one of Ireland’s Garden Heroes.

"This series is a celebration of nature, of planting and growing things, and the beauty we can all create for ourselves," said the spokesperson for the show.