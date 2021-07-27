Search our Archive

27/07/2021

Over €30k approved for flood relief works in Limerick

Over €30k approved for flood relief works in Limerick

Works will take place on the river Maigue, downstream of the photo in Bruree

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THE Office of Public Works (OPW) has approved funding of €33,525 for flood relief works on a section of the river Maigue.

Minister for the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan made the announcement following Limerick City and County Council’s application. It was made under the Office of Public Works’ Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme.

The over €30k will be used for works on the river Maigue at Cooleen House, Bruree. It includes regrading of a channel and reinstatement to original cross sectional channel area. As well as the replacement of an existing undersized culvert with a larger culvert. 

