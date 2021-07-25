BREAKING: ESB pole flattened in Limerick crash

The crash scene in O'Callaghan Strand
AN ESB pole was flattened and a tyre almost ripped from a car in a crash in Limerick city this Sunday afternoon.
The road traffic collision took place on O'Callaghan Strand. No serious injuries to the driver have been reported.
The person who sent the photo to the Leader said: "I just came on the scene so I don't know if there was just the one car involved or what happened.
"All I know is it was lucky there was nobody walking on the footpath at the time or it would have been a different story. It was fairly shocking stuff".
