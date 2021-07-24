BREAKING: Limerick hospital issues statement after experiencing 'exceptionally high level of emergency presentations'

MEMBERS of the public are being advised to consider all alternative care options before attending the emergency department at University Hospital Limerick.

"The emergency department at University Hospital Limerick is busy today managing very high attendances," said a spokesperson who encouraged the public to "consider all alternative care options before attending the ED".

"People with less urgent complaints are advised to expect long delays at the ED today, and should first consider our Injury Units, GPs, out-of-hours GP services and pharmacists before attending ED, which continues to experience record presentations," he continued.

In the 24 hours to 8am this morning, 249 people presented at the ED. Over the past five days, the average attendance has been 252, with a mid-week high on Wednesday of 274. This is far in excess of the 195 average daily presentation figure in the last full year pre-pandemic (2019).

The exceptionally high level of emergency presentations and admissions at UHL reflects the experience at hospitals across the country.

"As part of our escalation plan, additional ward rounds, accelerated discharges and identification of patients for transfer to our Model 2 hospitals are all underway," continued the spokesperson.

"We are reminding members of the public that our Injury Units are open seven days a week, including bank holiday Monday. Injury Units in Ennis Hospital and Nenagh Hospital are open from 8am to 8pm and St John’s Hospital from 8am to 7pm.

"We apologise to patients who are experiencing delays as a result of the significant demands on our service."