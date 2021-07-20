Limerick motorist's lucky escape near NCT centre

A LIMERICK motorist had a narrow escape on Monday after apparently driving into the stationery trailer of a truck.
The incident occurred near the NCT Centre in the Eastway Business Park at around 3.30pm. It is not known if the dazzling sun played a part in the accident.
Emergency services attended the scene but thankfully no injuries were sustained by the driver. The consequences for a person in the passenger seat could have been tragic.
The Leader is not aware if the vehicle in question was in for its NCT test.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.