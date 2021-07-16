Shannon Airport gets Covid-19 funding boost

SHANNON Airport has received more than €900,000 in direct exchequer funds to help compensate it for the damage caused by Covid-19.

The Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton today announced the support, which will also see Dublin, Cork, Ireland West (Knock), Kerry and Donegal airports given money.

There’s in total €23m of support – with €20m going to the three State airports.

Shannon Airport – which only recently commenced operations again – is getting €920,000.

But Dublin – which has retained a schedule through lockdown – is being given €17.6m, while Cork is at €1.4m.

The measure comes following a European deal, designed to compensate airports for the second quarter losses of last year.

Ms Naughton said: “I am pleased to be in a position to announce a total of €20m in funding to our State airports – Dublin, Cork and Shannon. The funding has been allocated on a pro-rata basis with reference to passenger numbers in 2019. This important funding is being provided ahead of a return to international travel on July 19. I am hopeful that this funding will go some way towards aiding the recovery process in the aviation sector. As travel restrictions begin to lift, I am also hopeful that this funding may assist in restoring connectivity by affording our State airports greater flexibility in their capacity to offer route incentives, in consultation with airlines.”

She pointed out Shannon is eligible for funding under the regional state airports programme which has a budget of €32m in 2021.