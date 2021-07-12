Revamp for iconic Limerick statue

THE Patrick Sarsfield monument in Cathedral Place has been given a much needed renovation.

As the Wild Geese Festival takes place in Limerick, the Garryowen Residents’ Association set to work on the statue depicting Limerick’s most famous son.

A feature for generations in St John’s, many people often overlook an assault which took place at Johnsgate in the run up to the signing of the Treaty of Limerick, alongside the defeat of the Williamite Army in Garryowen.

Tom O’Brien, of the association said: “The monument is as important to the people of this community as the Treaty Stone is to the people of Thomondgate, it not only represents the man himself but also the events that took place. We hope that this is only the beginning of a change of attitude to this wonderful part of our city.”

The association has urged Limerick City and County Council to “enhance, promote and celebrate” the parish.

“The area is immersed in history given the old walls of Limerick, the cathedral, the Medieval graveyard, the architecture in St John's Square and the events outlined. There is also great cultural diversity given the local businesses in the locality,” Tom added.

On Saturday, his Excellency, the Ambassador of France to Ireland Vincent Guérend visited the statue of Patrick Sarsfield in the area.

Also, there was a mini-market and free gig in the Milk Market by Clare-based band Los Paddys. It was followed in the evening by the inauguration of the Wild Geese Museum in the old St Munchin’s Church on King’s Island.

Yesterday, cyclists retraced Sarsfield’s steps to Ballyneety.