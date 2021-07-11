BREAKING: Four hospitalised following serious traffic collision in Limerick

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in County Limerick last night.

Shortly after 11.30pm on Saturday evening, gardaí and emergency service attended the scene of a two car collision on the N21, Kilconlea, Abbeyfeale.

"Two males, both in their early 20s, were taken to University Hospital Kerry where their condition has been described as critical. One of these men has since been moved to Cork University Hospital.

"A female in her 20s was also taken to University Hospital Kerry where her condition is described as stable. A fourth person, a male in his late teens, was taken to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is also understood to be stable," said a garda spokesperson.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigations. Local diversions are in place.

"Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. They are also appealing to anyone with video footage (including dash cam) from the location to make it available to them.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda station on 069 206 50, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station," said the garda spokesperson.

