Limerick relative of England soccer star looks forward to Euro 2020 final

THE second cousin of England soccer captain Harry Kane has predicted a 2-1 victory for the Three Lions in tonight’s Euro 2020 final.

Pat Fitzgerald, who lives in Caherconlish, has been watching all of England’s games in their run to what is a first ever European championship final – and he is expecting a tough game against Italy tonight, kick off 8pm.

But he thinks ultimately Gareth Southgate’s charges will prevail and secure their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

"I think England were lucky on Wednesday night. I don't think it was a penalty,” said Pat referring to the extra-time spot-kick which paved the way for the Tottenham Hotspur striker’s winning goal.

Despite the controversy around the incident, Pat said he was “delighted” for Kane.

“I’ve never met Harry himself, but I met his father Pat a long time ago alright. He is a lovely man. You have to be proud of your family. I know he's in a different country, but you'd still be proud,” Pat added.

It was during the 2018 World Cup when the Limerick Leader revealed Kane had deep family roots in county Limerick, with his grandmother Phylis born in Caherline.

Harry’s grandmother Theresa, along with her brothers and sisters moved to Britain at various stages during the depressed economic years of the 1950s.

She married Mike Kane, a native of Galway, one of whose sons is Harry’s father Patrick.

Scores of Kane’s cousins still reside in Caherconlish – with local historian Pat Hourigan also able to claim a link to the top marksman.

Pat Fitzgerald admits he would like to watch the final in a pub, but due to the fact only outdoor dining is permitted at the moment, he will probably stay at home.

“Yes, we will watch the final, myself and my wife Mena. She might have a bottle, I don't drink though. You cannot really go out due to it being outdoor only. If we could go to the pub, it would be a better craic. At the moment, it feels you can't go to any place,” he told the Limerick Leader.

There is, of course, a strong Irish influence in the England squad, with former Ireland youth players Declan Rice and Jack Grealish key members.

Pat feels this is helping England’s success, having already dispatched Germany, the Ukraine and Denmark en-route to the Wembley final.

“They are all Irish players, you see. They could be playing this way. I think Jack Grealish is good enough for all the game. He made all the play after coming on,” he said about the Aston Villa player who was substituted on-and-off during last Wednesday’s nervy win.

The future of Harry Kane – who also has other family links to Galway – has been the subject of intense speculation this summer.

Pat predicted he would sign for Premier League champions Manchester City before the new season kicks off, although the Liverpool fan says this would be a shame for Spurs.