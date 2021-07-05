Limerick teen to feature on RTÉ's Nationwide

TUNE into Nationwide on RTÉ One this Monday evening at 7pm to see a feature on Ardpatrick's Oisin O'Callaghan.

The teenager won gold at the World Mountain Bike Championships in Austria last year. He made history by becoming the first Irish rider to win a rainbow jersey in any mountain bike downhill event.

Meet teenager Oisin O'Callaghan in Limerick who won gold at the age of 17 in his debut international race becoming Ireland's first ever mountain bike world champion @ois_ocallaghan on #RTENationwide Monday 5th July @RTEOne 7pm & RTE+1 8pm @rte @OCallaghan1 @mattoceallaigh RT pic.twitter.com/BMrgeuYop5 — RTÉ Nationwide (@RTENationwide) July 5, 2021

Oisín was named the RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year for 2020 and was also a recipient of the Limerick Person of the Month award winner for his achievements at such a tender age.

"From a young age, it’s just what I loved to do. Even when I was six or seven, if you asked me what I wanted to do, I wanted to be a world champion.

"In primary school everyone was asked to write down on a piece of paper what they wanted to be when they were older and I said world champion," Oisín told the Leader earlier this year.