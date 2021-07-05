Limerick teen to feature on RTÉ's Nationwide

Oisin O'Callaghan on a trip back to Scoil Pol in Kilfinane with teacher Pat Kelly / Picture: Ita West

Donal O'Regan

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

TUNE into Nationwide on RTÉ One this Monday evening at 7pm to see a feature on Ardpatrick's Oisin O'Callaghan.

The teenager won gold at the World Mountain Bike Championships in Austria last year. He made history by becoming the first Irish rider to win a rainbow jersey in any mountain bike downhill event.

Oisín was named the RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year for 2020 and was also a recipient of the Limerick Person of the Month award winner for his achievements at such a tender age.

"From a young age, it’s just what I loved to do. Even when I was six or seven, if you asked me what I wanted to do, I wanted to be a world champion.

"In primary school everyone was asked to write down on a piece of paper what they wanted to be when they were older and I said world champion," Oisín told the Leader earlier this year.

