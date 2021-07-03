Window sessions in Limerick pub keep the music, fundraising and spirits on a high

KEEPING music alive, even through Covid-19 and lockdown, has been the mission of publican Seamus Cleary of Cleary’s Bar in Newcastle West.

And he is looking forward to opening his doors again this month. “I’m a people person”, he says. “The lockdowns have been hard, but we have played our part, now I can’t wait to have the chats and craic again, I think it’s something we all badly need”.

But, with live sessions still restricted, Seamus is resigned to having to wait a bit longer for the return of the bar’s very popular Windows Sessions. The monthly session was a place where local, Irish and international musicians and songwriters #could set up in the window of the bar for the evening, providing musical entertainment ranging from Italian duets to dance music.

The last such live session took place in March 2020, but happily, Windows Sessions went online hosting a number of online gigs with musicians playing from home.

On this year’s St Patrick’s Day, without a pub open or a social gathering allowed, a big evening of music took place featuring Brenda Hennessy, Abby Butler, Emmet Scanlan, Brendan Guerin, Paul Dunworth, Declan O'Keeffe and Johnny Ahern.

Hundreds tuned in online and there was the added bonus for those who didn't have the Internet, of being able to tune into West Limerick 102 fm for a live broadcast.

During the event, €900 was raised for three local voluntary organisations: Deel Animal Rescue, Newcastle West AFC and West Limerick Community Radio 102FM, at a time when fundraising was difficult for all voluntary organisations and groups.

Meanwhile, says Seamus: “Until live music is permitted again, it’ll have to be just me on my jukebox, playing Rory Gallagher and all the greats, but the day we can have the first live Window Session back, will be a very special day”.

And he has urged any musician acts interested in taking part in future sessions to get in touch on clearyswindowsessions@ gmail.com “It’s particularly suited to the acoustic genre, but we can accommodate all sorts,” he says.