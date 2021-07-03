Fresh application to 'restore' historic Limerick home damaged by fire

Fresh application to 'restore' historic Limerick home damaged by fire

Kilmoyle House, photographed in November 2016 following its damage by fire PICTURE: LIAM BURKE/PRESS22

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A HISTORIC multi-million euro house at the North Circular Road is to be brought back to life after it was hit by a massive blaze.

Kilmoyle House, once the home of former Limerick bishops Donal Murray and Jeremiah Newman sustained extensive damage in a midnight fire in November 2016.​

Its owner Gerry McManus, the brother of businessman JP McManus, has applied for a second time to restore the home, which is on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage.

Back in January 2018, Mr McManus received conditional planning permission to remove the late 20th century house extensions and out-buildings, to deconstruct the dwelling house and reconstruct in new locations.

Gerry McManus to make multi-million euro investment in Limerick property after fire

On top of this, the green light was given for him to build a gate lodge and courtyard buildings.

The application had to be filed as a result of the 2016 fire, it’s understood.

Now, Mr McManus is seeking revisions to this development, which will see a minor revision to the position of the new footprint of Kilmoyle House on the site, plus revisions to the design of the extensions of the house consisting of a single storey extension to the western-rear.

On top of this, the application, set to come before council planners shortly, will see these connected with a two-storey glazed link.

Removed from the new application are the courtyard outbuildings, with a new single-storey unit in lieu of this, while the plan provides for internal driveways to be revised.

A new landscape design is sought, while revised water drainage​ systems are also part of the changed application.

There was significant fire and smoke damage to the roof, the ground floor and the internal design of the 19th century property, on North Circular Road in 2016.

The site was acquired from London-based developer Aidan Brooks for an undisclosed sum in November 2014, after he purchased it for €26m.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspaper is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspapers and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have over 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie