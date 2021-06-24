Famous singer makes trip to Limerick for 'purr-fect' addition to her family

Singer Una Healy with the kitten she adopted from Limerick Animal Welfare
SINGER/songwriter Una Healy has announced there’s a new addition to her family - an adorable kitten she has adopted from Limerick Animal Welfare.
The former Saturdays star, turned solo artist, revealed the news on her Instagram stories this Thursday night.
She prompted many of her followers - she has 645k in total- to ‘paws’ for thought when she shared a cute snap of her new feline friend with the message: “So happy to adopt this little lady today! Thank you @limerickanimalwelfare We love her”.
Having lived in the UK for several years, Una, 39, has relocated to Thurles where she grew up. She is residing in a house next to her parents with her two children Aoife (9) and Tadhg (6) who are now attending the same primary school Una went to as a child.
Located near Kilfinane, County Limerick, the LAW (Limerick Animal Welfare) Sanctuary is a purpose-built animal sanctuary dedicated to the support and rehoming of stray and unwanted animals.
