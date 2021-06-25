Miss Limerick 2021 title is Amy’s hot property

A TEENAGER who decided to push herself past her comfort zone “and do something different throughout lockdown” will represent Limerick this year in the Miss Ireland final.

Amy Kerr, 19, from South Circular Road in Limerick city will fly the flag for Limerick in the Miss Ireland final at Killua Castle, County Westmeath on September 5.

A student of Limerick Institute of Technology where she is in her third year studying Property Valuation and Management, Amy says that becoming Miss Limerick “has always been a dream of mine, ever since I was a little girl”.

“I used to watch all the beauty pageants on TV and dress up just like them, in my heels and dresses. When I entered this competition, the idea behind it was to do something different throughout lockdown that I could say I did. I never would have expected to receive the title, gain so much self-confidence and meet so many beautiful and intelligent women. It is a dream and an honour to be this year’s Miss Limerick.”

While Amy is currently working with an auctioneering company in Dublin, she still manages to make it back to Limerick every weekend.

Established in 1947, Miss Ireland has been the launch pad for many successful women in Ireland. Virtual heats have been running all over the country to find contestants from each county.

Current Miss World Toni-Ann Singh has been invited to jet in from Jamaica for the Miss Ireland show on September 5 which will also be live streamed.

The winner of Miss Ireland 2021 will receive a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes as well as the opportunity to represent her country and take part in the 70th Miss World festival which will take place in Puerto Rico in December.