Limerick Institute of Technology confirms start date for new academic year

LIMERICK Institute of Technology has confirmed that returning students will begin the 2021/2022 academic year on Monday, September 13 following the summer holidays.

However, students starting college for the first time will not take up their first classes until September 27 as the Leaving Certificate results and CAO offers will be released later than normal.

The new first year students will have an opportunity to take part in an online induction programme on September 23 and 24, 2021.

The LIT return to college dates were announced following the publication of A Safe Return to Campus framework document, developed by the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science in consultation with various stakeholders including the institutes of technology and technological universities.

This framework has outlined the criteria for a safe return to on-site activity in September 2021 and a broad plan for mainly on-site activity for all students, learners, and staff and the return to on-site activity will take place within public health guidelines.

Commenting on the announcement, President of LIT Professor Vincent Cunanne said: “Our campuses have been quieter than usual since March 2020. We still had the physical presence of students, learners, researchers, apprentices, and staff although with much lower numbers. From September, under the Safe Return to Campus framework, those numbers will grow very significantly. The return of all our campus communities will be an exciting time for everyone and we will continue to work closely with all our health and education stakeholders to ensure that this happens safely."

Vice President for Academic Affairs & Registrar Marian Duggan paid tribute to the LIT community – staff and students – for meeting the challenges imposed by Coivd-19 while continuing to teach, study and research.

"Our staff and students faced the challenge of remote teaching, learning, and research with strength and determination to complete successfully both the last academic year and this one. Our students have shown remarkable resilience while staff have demonstrated innovation and flexibility throughout this extended period of Covid-19 restriction,” she said.

“As we begin preparations for the next academic year we wish the health authorities well as they continue to roll out the national vaccination programme, and we remain committed to working closely with the public health and education stakeholders to ensure a safe resumption of on-campus activities, while prioritising the health and safety of all," she added.

This September will be the last time students register for classes at LIT, as from October 1, TUS: Midlands Midwest will come into effect.