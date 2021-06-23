Lovely Limerick - The Great Outdoors: Go wild with new TLC photo competition

FOLLOWING the success of last year’s biodiversity photo competition - which had almost 600 entries - Team Limerick Clean-Up has launched the wildlife photography competition again this year.

This year’s theme is “Lovely Limerick - The Great Outdoors”. Leading environmentalist Éanna Ní Lamhna is onboard again this year as a competition judge.

Joining Éanna as judges this year are photographer Diarmuid Greene, Nigel Dugdale of @LimerickCityBiz and Elaine Houlihan, Munster vice - president of Macra na Feirme.

The campaign’s hashtag has been updated to #BiodiversityTLC6 and the organisers are seeking images which showcase the wonderful wildlife in Limerick city and county and the variety of natural habitats where it can be found.

We're thrilled to have the brilliant @limerickcitybiz on board as one of our judges!

Only one week left to take part so get snapping #BiodiversityTLC6 https://t.co/gJhujsEAQA — Team Limerick Clean-Up (@TLC_Limerick) June 23, 2021

This year TLC is asking people to submit photographs and videos under specific category headings to ensure the wide biodiversity of plants, animals and wildlife habitats are noticed, appreciated, and recorded in glorious technicolour. Pictures without humans and pets are preferable.

To enter the competition, you must follow Team Limerick Clean Up on social media (Twitter, Facebook or Instagram) and post your photos using the hashtag #BiodiversityTLC6 and tag Team Limerick Clean-Up. The more creative the photo, the better!

If your account is private, you can screenshot your post and send via direct message to Team Limerick Clean-Up’s Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook account. Closing date for entries is Wednesday, June 30.

Full information and terms and conditions can be found at teamlimerickcleanup.ie. TLC reminds people to follow HSE social distancing guidelines when out in public.

Team Limerick Clean-Up is an initiative sponsored by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund and supported by Limerick City and County Council.

Endorsed by Paul O’Connell, the official partners include Mr Binman, The Limerick Leader, Limerick Post and Live95.