Fire Brigade at scene of commercial fire at popular mid-west hotel

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Two units of Shannon Fire Brigade are currently attending a commercial fire at the Bunratty Castle Hotel. The units, assisted by one Fire Jeep, are at the scene, following an emergency call early this afternoon.

A video of smoke coming from the hotel, popular with Limerick visitors and guests for years, has begun to circulate on social media. 

More to follow. 

