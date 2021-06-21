Funding boost for events and exhibitions at Limerick museums

MORE than €20,000 in government funding has been announced for a number of upcoming exhibitions and events at museums across Limerick.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin has approved a series of small grants for local and regional museums around the country under the Regional Museum Exhibitions Scheme 2021.

More than 30 exhibitions have been approved nationwide, including three in Limerick

The Hunt Museum is to receive €15,000 for an exhibition commemorating the work of two Irish artists; Foynes Flying Boat and Maritime Museum will receive €3,6000 for its Taste of history exhibition while Limerick Museum will receive €3,000 for its Limerick Lace: From Design to Makers exhibition.

Speaking about the funding allocations, Minister Martin said: "I am delighted to be able to offer this support to all of these local and regional bodies and to be part of creating new and vibrant exhibitions and online events. Our local and regional museums are an extremely important resource for culture and heritage in towns and villages across the country. They are vital within the community and it is imperative that we support their role in our cultural heritage."

Funding provided under this scheme over the past few years has allowed local and regional bodies to continue to enhance their exhibitions which improves the cultural offering for their communities and visitors.