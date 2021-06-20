Limerick-based charity seeks funds to send schoolbooks to South Africa

A FUNDRAISING drive has been launched in Limerick to send schoolbooks to poor children in South Africa.

Gateway to Education Limerick is an education support charity which aims to make education more affordable for Limerick-based families.

The organisation, which is based at Wickham Street in the city centre, has a focus on reducing the cost of going to school here in Ireland.

Part of this includes getting books into the hands of students at a reduced cost to their customer base. The charity is currently appealing for donations to send schoolbooks to South Africa and have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for the cause.

The proceeds from the fundraiser will pay the cost of a large container that will send unwanted school books to schools to the Netherlands.

GTEL has teamed up with Read To Grow in the Netherlands who will help them ship much needed school books to South African communities. They just need to get the books to the Netherlands first.

Commenting on the initiative, Paul Goodwin, Assistant Manager of GTEL said: “A frequently changing syllabus and new book editions being published each year often means that many schoolbooks become obsolete. Rather than sending these books to landfill we want to reuse them by getting them to communities who need them. In 2018 we sent 500 boxes of books to Malawi in East Africa to a community where over 1000 students shared roughly 100 books between them. The project was a success and we now want to repeat the project.”

Suzanne Roche, Founder of GTEL, added. “The organisation relies on the help of our volunteers and your generosity. We would be so grateful if you could donate and help cover the cost of shipping these books to the Netherlands. Read To Grow will then take them the rest of the way. Our goal is to raise €2,500 euro and anything you can give will be greatly appreciated. If you can’t donate money then please consider donating your old school books to us.”

To donate, visit the charity's GoFundMe page.