Concern for first time buyers as housing body secures part of new Limerick development

ALMOST half of a new housing development on Limerick’s northside will be managed by an approved housing body.

Some 92 homes are planned for near Knockhill, just off the Ennis Road, with Osprey receiving planning permission earlier this year.

But Limerick Council has confirmed that 44 of these units – 45% – will be managed by Cluid, with the move criticised by local Fine Gael councillor Olivia O’Sullivan, who has expressed concerns first-time buyers are being “locked out” of purchasing.

Of the 44 units, Cluid will provide seven units for affordable rental – 25% below the prevailing market rent, 17 units for private downsizing, and 20 units for specialist elderly social-rental.

Of this number, 10 of these will be designated as social housing.

The Cluid homes will all be in the six-storey apartment block at its heart.

Cllr O’Sullivan said: “In the context of the other turnkey deals we have done, I was mystified at this one. I do think the private buyer is being completely forgotten about, and I think council has a responsibility to the private buyer.”

“We know there is a huge problem with first-time buyers trying to get out of the rental market and buy a home. As a result of there being few homes available, any that do become available, the price has goes way up for them. It's making the private market extremely difficult, and I don't think there is any consideration for this,” added the northside councillor.