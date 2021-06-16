UL Hospitals Group marks milestone of 150,000 vaccinations

THE UL Hospitals Group Mid-West Covid-19 Vaccination Programme passed a significant milestone this Wednesday, marking the administration of 150,000 vaccine doses.

The regional programme got under way on January 4 last.

Ahead of the opening of registration for the 35-39 years age group, UL Hospitals Group and Public Health Mid-West are issuing a joint appeal to people to register for vaccination, and for all employers to do everything they can to facilitate workers to attend for vaccine appointments.

"We are pleased with the progress of the vaccine roll-out to date, and we are urging the public in the region to maintain their support for this most crucial phase in the national battle against Covid-19," said a spokesperson.

"The UL Hospitals Group programme exceeded its 150,000th dose delivered this Wednesday, June 16. This figure does not include the vaccines delivered by our colleagues in HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare, the National Ambulance Service and General Practitioners. We are also pleased to see pharmacists delivering vaccines from this week."

Under the UL Hospitals Group programme alone, the vast majority of the region's healthcare workers have received two doses of the vaccine, including UL Hospitals Group healthcare workers and staff from HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare, the National Ambulance Service and some long-term residential care facilities. Ahead of the opening of registration for 35-39 year-olds, the focus is on scheduling and vaccinating people aged over 40 for vaccination.

"We have successfully moved the region's largest vaccination centre from the Radisson Blu Hotel to Limerick Racecourse. The new centre and its sister facilities based in the West County Hotel, Ennis, and the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, has the potential to deliver up to 31,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine across the region every week, subject to the vaccine delivery to our region," continued the spokesperson

Alongside this, more than 70 pharmacies across the region, as part of a national programme have already been given the go-ahead to administer the Janssen single-dose Covid-19 vaccine to people aged 50 and over.

The HSE website has full details of pharmacies where people of 50 years and older can book a Janssen vaccine appointment. For the list of pharmacies and contact details, visit: https://bit.ly/3zv8wNy

Noreen Spillane, Chief Operations Officer, UL Hospitals Group said: "I cannot over-estimate the positive impact for the Mid-West as we mark the administration of 150,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from the UL Hospitals Group vaccination programme alone. The incidence of Covid-19 in our hospitals and communities has tracked down significantly from the height of the most recent wave, and the progress of vaccination enables us to look to the future with confidence."

Ms Spillane added: "Every step we have taken in our fight against Covid-19 has been leading to this point, and we encourage our local communities to continue their support for our efforts to make our society safe from the threat of Covid-19. We ask businesses throughout the region to facilitate their employees attending for vaccination. The vaccination programme is the best weapon for keeping Covid-19 at bay, in our workplaces and throughout our society," she said.

Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West, is urging employers and businesses to facilitate their workers to be able to attend their scheduled vaccine appointments. Dr Mannix said:

“A vaccinated workforce will offer your business increased protection against Covid-19, and will significantly reduce the chances of outbreaks, and workers being identified as close contacts in the event of a Covid-19 situation arising. This will also reduce the chances of your business needing to close temporarily due to an outbreak or a large proportion of your staff being excluded as close contacts.

“I am concerned about any significant non-attendance at any vaccination centre. The vaccine programme is one of the most ambitious Public Health initiatives in the history of the State, and relies on the public to attend their scheduled appointments for it to run as smoothly as possible. If you are unable to attend, please contact the HSE vaccine helpline to cancel and reschedule your appointment. This will allow others who are waiting to have a chance to be vaccinated sooner.”

The HSE vaccination helpline number is 1850 24 1850.