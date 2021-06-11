First look at impression of new Limerick school

THE Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board (LCETB) have formally sought planning permission for a new 34 classroom school-building for Monaleen.

It comes after funding was approved for the multi-million euro project for a new national school.

The scheme will see the demolition of the existing single-storey school building, and the provision of a new stepped two-storey school building.

This will contain 32 new classrooms, two special educational needs classrooms, a GP room, a library, resource rooms, staff room, and ancillary accommodation all measuring approximately 5,516 square metres.

The associated site works include ball courts, yard area, grass playing areas, car parking, drop-off zone, bicycle parking, boundary walls, vehicular entry/exit points, pedestrian access points, traffic calming measures on site and all other ancillary site works.

Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell has released architect’s impressions of how the new school may appear once in place.

He said: “This is another key milestone and critical step forward in progressing this much required new national school building project in Monaleen, where we see significant population growth.”

Mr O’Donnell said once planning permission is in place, the Limerick and Clare Educational and Training Board will bring the project to tender.

“It is planned for the new school building to be opened for teaching staff and pupils by 2024. I appreciate the frustration of parents, pupils and the school with the lengthy process here. However, we now have a defined structured process underway, where the key step of applying for planning permission is now underway towards getting the school built as quickly as possible,” he added.