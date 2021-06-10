Mayor briefed on plans by US company to open new HQ in Limerick town

THE Mayor of the city and county of Limerick has visited the site of a major construction project in Newcastle West.

Last month, US Life Sciences firm Ortec Inc announced it was to begin construction of its European Headquarters in in the county town.

The company, which is a leading supplier of contract formulation and manufacturing services to the life science industry, will employ more than 100 people at the new headquarters for Manufacturing and Operations Centre at Newcastle West Business Park.

The facility, which will be completed and available by mid-2022, will be Ortec's first base outside of North America.

Supported by IDA Ireland the company had announced its intention to establish its European HQ in Newcastle West in 2016 and is now moving ahead with its plans.

Mayor Collins, who lives and works in the town, recently visited the construction site and met with management from Ortec who briefed him about the plans.