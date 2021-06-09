Viral video of Limerick portaloo being pushed over is 'condemned'

A LIMERICK councillor has "condemned" the actions of a male who overturned one of the new temporary public toilets while a female was using the facilities.

The video, which has gone viral, is on TikTok and has been widely shared via WhatsApp. It shows a male running around the back of the portaloo in Arthur's Quay Park and pushing it over.

The female puts her foot out in an effort to escape. After it crashes to the ground she can be heard shouting "my leg".

The portaloos were only put in place by Limerick City and County Council on Friday ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend. Very strong chemicals are used in toilets of that nature for hygiene reasons.

A second video shows her emerging from the portaloo in soaked clothes, hobbling and later using crutches.

Gardai had received no complaint in relation to the matter when contacted.

Following a query from the Leader, a council spokesperson said: "We won’t be commenting on the video circulating on social."

Cllr Emmett O'Brien, who has seen the video, "condemned the actions".

"The spending of €150,000 of tax payers money by Limerick Council, on amongst other things, public toilets without any supervision was frankly daft and a profligate waste of public money.

"But it seemed, as ever, the council were coerced by social media campaigners and noisy councillors to provide public toilets to facilitate on street drinking and drinking in public parks only days before pubs actually reopened.

"If the scenes in Dublin were anything to go by it was obvious this type of bad behaviour would occur," said Cllr O'Brien.