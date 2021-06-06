BREAKING: Motorcyclist dies in Listowel crash

GARDAI are investigating a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision, involving a motorcycle, on the N69 at Skehenerin just outside Listowel, at approximately 2.20pm this Sunday.
A garda spokesperson said: "The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The scene remains closed currently for a forensic examination."
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, particularly any road users with camera footage, to contact them at Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
