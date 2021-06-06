WATCH: Limerick priest helps camogie club complete cycling challenge

Pedal to the metal: Fr Chris O'Donnell at Kilmallock Camogie Club's virtual cycle
POPULAR priest Fr Chris O'Donnell didn't only launch Kilmallock Camogie Club's fundraising cycle - he also jumped in the saddle.
The hugely successful event took place outside Ryan's Super Valu on Saturday. The junior team organised a Mizen to Malin Head virtual cycle.
You can watch Fr Chris in action here Although he does appear to be struggling compared to the camogie players powering along beside him!
Current and former Kilmallock GAA greats - Paddy O'Loughlin and Mike Houlihan - also lent a hand or two legs in this case.
But the undoubted stars of the show were all the camogie players who took part. The U-14, U-16 and minor teams all had sponsorship cards which were generously supported too.
The Southside Wheely Wheelers lent their experience and a number of others joined in to make the 600km journey that little bit shorter.
In around six hours the finish line was crossed. The club wishes to thank Fit4Life Gym and Kilmallock Cycles who sponsored the bikes; all the businesses who supported the event and all the locals who donated and cheered them home
If you missed it and would like to support Kilmallock Camogie Club please click here
For more see the club's Facebook page
