Limerick company announces expansion plans

BALLYSIMON-based company AMCS has expanded its Irish operation after purchasing Dataset Solutions.

AMCS, which provides integrated software and vehicle technology for the waste, recycling and resource industries announced the acquiring of the Dublin firm over the weekend.

Founded in 1986, Dataset has become a significant player in waste management and skip hire sectors.

Following the acquisition, the Dataset Solution’s team will join AMCS. Dataset Solution’s customers will become part of AMCS’ 2,800-strong global customer community, benefiting from the best-in-class technology in the waste and recycling industry.

Jimmy Martin, the chief executive and co-founder of the AMCS Group said: “We are delighted to expand our business with the acquisition of Dataset Solutions, which enables us to further grow our Irish presence and expand our overall global business in 22 countries. We are committed to giving our customers access to the most innovative technology in the industry, and will seamlessly integrate our new customers. We look forward to welcoming new team members and integrating our combined teams under AMCS while continuing to innovate and grow in response to global demand.”

Headquartered in Ballysimon, AMCS has offices in North America, Europe, and Australia.

Its enterprise software and solutions deliver digital innovation to the emerging circular economy around the world, allowing its customers to reduce their operating costs, increase asset utilisation, optimise margins, and improve customer service.

The company continues to grow operations globally and today employs over 600 people across 11 countries.